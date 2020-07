Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

SECTION 8 AND MBQ VOUCHERS ARE WELCOME! Fully remodeled and ready for you to just move in townhouse with 4 bedroom and 2/1 bathrooms for rent in 21244. Fresh painting, new flooring, new kitchen, finished basement with 4 Th bedroom and full bathroom, deck of the breakfast area, nice backyard. .Landlord are looking for full rent coverage by voucher and 2 years lease. Future tenants please email us reuoffice@gmail.com for short interior video.