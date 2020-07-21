2105 Riding Crop Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 3B/3B Town home in Windsor Mill - Lovely, updated 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathroom townhome located conveniently in Windsor Mill, on the border between Howard and Baltimore counties. Features a spacious living room with working gas fireplace, separate dining room, laundry/storage area with washer/dryer included, and a full hall bath. The large eat-in kitchen features a pantry closet, granite countertops, plenty of cabinet storage space, and all appliances including stainless steel refrigerator. The home has 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space including a master bedroom with a full master bath. It also has a spacious deck for entertaining and the community has a pool and tennis courts.



Parking:1 Assigned

All Utilities Paid by Tenants Except Water

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



