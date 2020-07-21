All apartments in Woodlawn
2105 Riding Crop Way

2105 Riding Crop Way · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Riding Crop Way, Woodlawn, MD 21244

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 3B/3B Town home in Windsor Mill - Lovely, updated 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathroom townhome located conveniently in Windsor Mill, on the border between Howard and Baltimore counties. Features a spacious living room with working gas fireplace, separate dining room, laundry/storage area with washer/dryer included, and a full hall bath. The large eat-in kitchen features a pantry closet, granite countertops, plenty of cabinet storage space, and all appliances including stainless steel refrigerator. The home has 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space including a master bedroom with a full master bath. It also has a spacious deck for entertaining and the community has a pool and tennis courts.

Parking:1 Assigned
All Utilities Paid by Tenants Except Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE5150531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Riding Crop Way have any available units?
2105 Riding Crop Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 2105 Riding Crop Way have?
Some of 2105 Riding Crop Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Riding Crop Way currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Riding Crop Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Riding Crop Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 Riding Crop Way is pet friendly.
Does 2105 Riding Crop Way offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Riding Crop Way offers parking.
Does 2105 Riding Crop Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2105 Riding Crop Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Riding Crop Way have a pool?
Yes, 2105 Riding Crop Way has a pool.
Does 2105 Riding Crop Way have accessible units?
No, 2105 Riding Crop Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Riding Crop Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Riding Crop Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 Riding Crop Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2105 Riding Crop Way has units with air conditioning.
