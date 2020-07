Amenities

Rare to find rental that was freshly renovated top to bottom. Pictures tell it all. Open kitchen with high end cabinets, granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. Wood floor on the main level. Four bedrooms and three full baths. The basement is fully finished with its own full bath and exterior walkout. Close to route 40, 695, 70, shops, restaurants and everything. Convenient commute to downtown and other job sites.