1103 Newfield Rd
Last updated May 9 2019 at 7:43 AM

1103 Newfield Rd

1103 Newfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

1103 Newfield Road, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Visit this beautiful and very spacious home! Equipped with updated kitchen with granite countertops, brand-new stainless-steel appliances. A master Bedroom with attached master bathroom on the main level. Also includes a washer & dryer, brand new wood flooring and much more! Few minutes from shopping centers and easy access to Route 40 and I-695.

Contact us now and set an appointment!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Newfield Rd have any available units?
1103 Newfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 1103 Newfield Rd have?
Some of 1103 Newfield Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 Newfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Newfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Newfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1103 Newfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1103 Newfield Rd offer parking?
No, 1103 Newfield Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1103 Newfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1103 Newfield Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Newfield Rd have a pool?
No, 1103 Newfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Newfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 1103 Newfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Newfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 Newfield Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 Newfield Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1103 Newfield Rd has units with air conditioning.
