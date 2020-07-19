1103 Newfield Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Visit this beautiful and very spacious home! Equipped with updated kitchen with granite countertops, brand-new stainless-steel appliances. A master Bedroom with attached master bathroom on the main level. Also includes a washer & dryer, brand new wood flooring and much more! Few minutes from shopping centers and easy access to Route 40 and I-695.



Contact us now and set an appointment!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit