741 Apartments for rent in White Oak, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for White Oak renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
26 Units Available
The Chateau Apartments
9727 Mount Pisgah Rd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1465 sqft
Elegant and reminiscent of a grand Romanesque space, this community offers balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and large walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a community room, fitness center and a large pool area.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Woodmoor
1 Unit Available
10606 LORAIN AVE
10606 Lorain Avenue, Four Corners, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY IN SOUGHT AFTER WOODMOOR COMMUNITY! BRIGHT & CHARMING 3 LEVEL ALL BRICK COLONIAL w/ DRIVEWAY PARKING. CLOSE TO METRO AND 495.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
11849 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE
11849 Old Columbia Pike, Calverton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
Beautiful and well maintained 3 story townhome for rent in managed community. 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, eat-in-kitchen, with wood floors throughout. Walkout basement with Rec Room and fireplace. Lovely flagstone patio off of the Rec Room.

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
12114 RAVENWOOD COURT
12114 Ravenwood Court, Kemp Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1280 sqft
LOVELY 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH ALL WOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM, BASEMENT AND OTHER ROOMS. DECK FOR YOUR SUMMER GRILLING.CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.GOOD OR FAIR CREDIT OK. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY A PLUS.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
12306 GREENHILL DRIVE
12306 Greenhill Drive, Colesville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2577 sqft
Rental for the upper level of the home. owner lives in the lower level. Large beautiful home for rent in great neighborhood convenient to public transportation and schools. Great curb appeal. Move-in ready, rental includes 5 bedrooms and 2.
Results within 5 miles of White Oak
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
101 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,219
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1193 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,812
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
20 Units Available
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,510
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,588
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Chillum
26 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Woodside Park
14 Units Available
Colesville Towers Apartments
8811 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,233
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1175 sqft
Enjoy some of the best views in Silver Spring and being in the heart of downtown. The Metro is close by as well as all shops, dining and more. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
131 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,505
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1108 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Takoma
8 Units Available
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,580
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1086 sqft
Convenient location near restaurants, farmers market and Metro stations. Open floor plans with granite counters, walk-in closets and laundry facilities. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
16 Units Available
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,753
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1075 sqft
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes just minutes from the city. Enjoy pool with poolside Wi-Fi, fitness center, luxury clubhouse. Easy access to local dining, shopping and entertainment. Public transit available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
6 Units Available
8600 Apartments
8600 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,575
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature heat and A/C, hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Community has state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry facility. Excellent location close to downtown Silver Spring.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chillum
28 Units Available
Post Park
3300 East-West Hwy, Chillum, MD
Studio
$1,520
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1125 sqft
Over 50 unique floor plans, each with an array of designer finishes such as granite counters, ceramic floors and high ceilings. Near the University of Maryland, The Mall at Prince George's and the Metro.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Takoma
9 Units Available
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,828
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
873 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
33 Units Available
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,460
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1001 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
Last updated June 14 at 10:49pm
$
19 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,364
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,894
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1131 sqft
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
Last updated June 14 at 10:49pm
Chillum
8 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
20 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,440
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,693
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,866
1208 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
13 Units Available
Portico at Silver Spring Metro
1203 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,385
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1056 sqft
Portico at Silver Spring Metro offers studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for lease. These pet friendly apartments offer hard-surface flooring in select apartments, large closets, and over-sized windows.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
28 Units Available
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,460
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1049 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
16 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,346
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
City Guide for White Oak, MD

White Oak was home to Rachel Carson, and is where she wrote the book “Silent Spring.” This in turn helped promote the ban of the DDT pesticide in the United States.

White Oak is an area in Montgomery County, Maryland. It is thought to be a neighborhood of the larger Silver Spring, as the boundaries aren’t officially defined. It’s a quiet area with a number of lovely parks with hiking trails and picnic grounds. The neighborhood was known in the past for its Naval Ordinance Lab, which now houses the Food and Drug Administration. It’s a diverse neighborhood with a number of interesting former residents and historical sites. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in White Oak, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for White Oak renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

