741 Apartments for rent in White Oak, MD with hardwood floors
White Oak was home to Rachel Carson, and is where she wrote the book “Silent Spring.” This in turn helped promote the ban of the DDT pesticide in the United States.
White Oak is an area in Montgomery County, Maryland. It is thought to be a neighborhood of the larger Silver Spring, as the boundaries aren’t officially defined. It’s a quiet area with a number of lovely parks with hiking trails and picnic grounds. The neighborhood was known in the past for its Naval Ordinance Lab, which now houses the Food and Drug Administration. It’s a diverse neighborhood with a number of interesting former residents and historical sites. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for White Oak renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.