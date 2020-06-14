741 Apartments for rent in White Oak, MD with hardwood floors

White Oak was home to Rachel Carson, and is where she wrote the book “Silent Spring.” This in turn helped promote the ban of the DDT pesticide in the United States.

White Oak is an area in Montgomery County, Maryland. It is thought to be a neighborhood of the larger Silver Spring, as the boundaries aren’t officially defined. It’s a quiet area with a number of lovely parks with hiking trails and picnic grounds. The neighborhood was known in the past for its Naval Ordinance Lab, which now houses the Food and Drug Administration. It’s a diverse neighborhood with a number of interesting former residents and historical sites. See more