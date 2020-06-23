All apartments in White Oak
1646 WHITE OAK VISTA DRIVE
1646 WHITE OAK VISTA DRIVE

1646 White Oak Vista Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1646 White Oak Vista Dr, White Oak, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Gorgeous unique, 4 level, brick front end unit town house in a highly sought after location. Two car garage with auto opener. Three bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms. Lovely living/dining room with gas fireplace, and built ins. Spacious kitchen with breakfast area features corian counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Huge private deck that backs to trees. Walk out basement with family room, and full bath. Near shopping, and major roadways. Located near Verizon, Inter-County connector. Minutes to shops, and excellent schools. Available for move in 12/28/18

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1646 WHITE OAK VISTA DRIVE have any available units?
1646 WHITE OAK VISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Oak, MD.
What amenities does 1646 WHITE OAK VISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 1646 WHITE OAK VISTA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1646 WHITE OAK VISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1646 WHITE OAK VISTA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1646 WHITE OAK VISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1646 WHITE OAK VISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Oak.
Does 1646 WHITE OAK VISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1646 WHITE OAK VISTA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1646 WHITE OAK VISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1646 WHITE OAK VISTA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1646 WHITE OAK VISTA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1646 WHITE OAK VISTA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1646 WHITE OAK VISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1646 WHITE OAK VISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1646 WHITE OAK VISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1646 WHITE OAK VISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1646 WHITE OAK VISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1646 WHITE OAK VISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
