1646 WHITE OAK VISTA DRIVE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Gorgeous unique, 4 level, brick front end unit town house in a highly sought after location. Two car garage with auto opener. Three bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms. Lovely living/dining room with gas fireplace, and built ins. Spacious kitchen with breakfast area features corian counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Huge private deck that backs to trees. Walk out basement with family room, and full bath. Near shopping, and major roadways. Located near Verizon, Inter-County connector. Minutes to shops, and excellent schools. Available for move in 12/28/18