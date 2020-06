Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Hey: Public Remarks are as follows: Cozy one-bedroom apartment featuring bamboo flooring, Silestone countertops, and a fabulous balcony in Silver Spring. This gem is close to shopping and dining and offers a washer and dryer in the unit. Pets accepted on a case basis. Landlord offering 50% of second month's rent. Apply Today!