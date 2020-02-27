All apartments in White Oak
1512 Ainsley Rd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1512 Ainsley Rd.

1512 Ainsley Road · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Ainsley Road, White Oak, MD 20904

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Open House Saturday 11 am-1 pm 2/16/19 Gorgeous Brick 4 BR/3 BA Single Family Home in Silver Spring, MD! - Gorgeous 4BR/3BA single family home in quiet Silver Spring community within minutes of D.C. and many area attractions! The entryway foyer of this amazing home offers tiled flooring and a coat closet which leads to an eat-in kitchen with matching tiled flooring, plenty of cabinet storage space, and all appliances including dishwasher. The living room/dining room combo features hardwood flooring and recessed lighting and three spacious bedrooms include a master with large closet and custom shelving and a full master bath with standing shower enclosure. A full hall bath has an updated tiled shower/tub and hall linen closet. Lower level has carpeted clubroom with decorative wood fireplace and brick accent wall, a carpeted 4th bedroom and access to a full hall bath with standing shower enclosure. A separate work/storage room with work table provide a great space for tools and/or hobbies and there is an additional storage room as well. Enjoy spending time or entertaining outdoors on the split/double sided wood deck and fully fenced backyard!

Sorry, no pets.

Contact Aaron at (240) 338-1649 for details or to schedule an appointment or email athompson@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this unit or get more information at our website

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4561871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Ainsley Rd. have any available units?
1512 Ainsley Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Oak, MD.
What amenities does 1512 Ainsley Rd. have?
Some of 1512 Ainsley Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Ainsley Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Ainsley Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Ainsley Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Ainsley Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Oak.
Does 1512 Ainsley Rd. offer parking?
No, 1512 Ainsley Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1512 Ainsley Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Ainsley Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Ainsley Rd. have a pool?
No, 1512 Ainsley Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Ainsley Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1512 Ainsley Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Ainsley Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 Ainsley Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Ainsley Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 Ainsley Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
