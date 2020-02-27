1512 Ainsley Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Open House Saturday 11 am-1 pm 2/16/19 Gorgeous Brick 4 BR/3 BA Single Family Home in Silver Spring, MD! - Gorgeous 4BR/3BA single family home in quiet Silver Spring community within minutes of D.C. and many area attractions! The entryway foyer of this amazing home offers tiled flooring and a coat closet which leads to an eat-in kitchen with matching tiled flooring, plenty of cabinet storage space, and all appliances including dishwasher. The living room/dining room combo features hardwood flooring and recessed lighting and three spacious bedrooms include a master with large closet and custom shelving and a full master bath with standing shower enclosure. A full hall bath has an updated tiled shower/tub and hall linen closet. Lower level has carpeted clubroom with decorative wood fireplace and brick accent wall, a carpeted 4th bedroom and access to a full hall bath with standing shower enclosure. A separate work/storage room with work table provide a great space for tools and/or hobbies and there is an additional storage room as well. Enjoy spending time or entertaining outdoors on the split/double sided wood deck and fully fenced backyard!



Contact Aaron at (240) 338-1649 for details or to schedule an appointment or email athompson@baymgmtgroup.com



Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4561871)