All apartments in White Oak
Find more places like 11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Oak, MD
/
11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:45 AM

11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE

11762 Carriage House Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Oak
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11762 Carriage House Drive, White Oak, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this Impressive updated brick end-unit townhome located in Silver Spring. This home boasts 4 Beds, 3.5 Baths, and features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, freshly painted from top to bottom, and new carpet in every bedroom. The main level features hardwood floors, powder room, kitchen, dining and living room. The upper level features three bedrooms and two full baths. Fully finished walk-out basement with den and full bath. The amazing enclosed patio makes this home the perfect place for entertainment. Don~t miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE have any available units?
11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Oak, MD.
What amenities does 11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE have?
Some of 11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Oak.
Does 11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln
White Oak, MD 20904
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr
White Oak, MD 20904

Similar Pages

White Oak 1 BedroomsWhite Oak 2 Bedrooms
White Oak Apartments with BalconyWhite Oak Apartments with Parking
White Oak Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VAIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MD
Vienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Prince George's Community CollegeMarymount University
American University