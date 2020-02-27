11762 CARRIAGE HOUSE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home to this Impressive updated brick end-unit townhome located in Silver Spring. This home boasts 4 Beds, 3.5 Baths, and features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, freshly painted from top to bottom, and new carpet in every bedroom. The main level features hardwood floors, powder room, kitchen, dining and living room. The upper level features three bedrooms and two full baths. Fully finished walk-out basement with den and full bath. The amazing enclosed patio makes this home the perfect place for entertainment. Don~t miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful gem.