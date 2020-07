Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Nicely updated townhome in great location. Large rooms, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, walkout basement, great location close to highway, public trans, and shopping areas. One parking space conveys but plenty of unreserved spaces available. Tenant pays only electric, all other utilities are included. Can't make it out to see it in person, check out the video tours https://youtu.be/3HYIhDwn2EM https://youtu.be/gfYunrd7Cv0