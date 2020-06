Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

81 S. Stillwood Circle - Adorable 2 bed, 1 bath Townhouse in Nottingham - Adorable 2 bed, 1 bath Townhouse in Nottingham. First floor has laminate flooring and great lighting. Kitchen is equipped with appliances including: refrigerator, electric stove, microwave and dishwasher. Large carpeted bedroom. Fenced in yard that is great for barbecues and shed for storage. Washer/Dryer. Available Now. $1400/month + utilities



