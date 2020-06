Amenities

Beautiful single home with 3 bedroom and 2 full baths. House has refrigerator, building in Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Dining Table Sets, Sofa, Brand New Carpet, and Laminate Floor. House has three parking spaces, and a backyard deck. The house is in a great location. Only a few minutes from White Marsh Mall, I95, Honeygo Run Park, and Perry Hall Schools. It's ready to move in.