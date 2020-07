Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Well maintained Perry Hall home conveniently located close to 95, 695, and White Marsh. This wonderful split level home contains 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths spread out over 4 levels. Enter on the main level to an large living room and updated kitchen with granite leading to a separate dining room. Great leveled fence yard and deck with privacy.