Westphalia, MD
9514 Dogwood Park St
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

9514 Dogwood Park St

9514 Dogwood Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

9514 Dogwood Park Street, Westphalia, MD 20747

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mobile Home Handyman Special - Property Id: 132003

RENT TO OWN ($12,500) mobile home in a family park located in Capitol Heights, MD. Built in 2002, 2 beds/1 bath. 14x52 single-wide. Handyman Special. 20% down and first month's rent. Move-in by month's end. Monthly payments are $980. Utilities NOT included. Most credit welcome. Pets welcome.

CALL (301) 456-0016 ext. 101
------------------------------------
ALQUILER DE PROPIA ($12,500) casa mvil en un parque familiar ubicado en Capitol Heights, MD. Construido en 2002, 2 camas/1 bao. 14x52 de ancho sencillo. Especial Manitas. 20% de pago inicial y primer mes de alquiler. Mudarse antes de fin de mes. Los pagos mensuales son de $980. Utilidades NO incluidas. La mayora de crditos son bienvenida. Mascotas bienvenidas.

LLAME AL (301) 456-0016
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132003
Property Id 132003

(RLNE4970901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9514 Dogwood Park St have any available units?
9514 Dogwood Park St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westphalia, MD.
Is 9514 Dogwood Park St currently offering any rent specials?
9514 Dogwood Park St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9514 Dogwood Park St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9514 Dogwood Park St is pet friendly.
Does 9514 Dogwood Park St offer parking?
No, 9514 Dogwood Park St does not offer parking.
Does 9514 Dogwood Park St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9514 Dogwood Park St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9514 Dogwood Park St have a pool?
No, 9514 Dogwood Park St does not have a pool.
Does 9514 Dogwood Park St have accessible units?
No, 9514 Dogwood Park St does not have accessible units.
Does 9514 Dogwood Park St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9514 Dogwood Park St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9514 Dogwood Park St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9514 Dogwood Park St does not have units with air conditioning.
