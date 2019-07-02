9514 Dogwood Park St

Amenities

Mobile Home Handyman Special - Property Id: 132003



RENT TO OWN ($12,500) mobile home in a family park located in Capitol Heights, MD. Built in 2002, 2 beds/1 bath. 14x52 single-wide. Handyman Special. 20% down and first month's rent. Move-in by month's end. Monthly payments are $980. Utilities NOT included. Most credit welcome. Pets welcome.



CALL (301) 456-0016 ext. 101

ALQUILER DE PROPIA ($12,500) casa mvil en un parque familiar ubicado en Capitol Heights, MD. Construido en 2002, 2 camas/1 bao. 14x52 de ancho sencillo. Especial Manitas. 20% de pago inicial y primer mes de alquiler. Mudarse antes de fin de mes. Los pagos mensuales son de $980. Utilidades NO incluidas. La mayora de crditos son bienvenida. Mascotas bienvenidas.



LLAME AL (301) 456-0016

