Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Well cared for town home with beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, large eat-in kitchen leading to deck. Fully finished basement with gas fireplace and bonus room that could be used as an office or extra bedroom. Submit applications online to Info@allegiantpropertymgmt.com.