4837 Forest Pines Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking playground pool garage

Absolutely Stunning, 3 Bed 3.5 bath Townhouse in Parkside of Westphalia. 1 car attached garage leads into walkout basement w/1 full bath. 3 levels w/high ceilings and drop ceiling in master bedroom, huge walk in closets, brand new ceiling fans along with a brand new deck for the lucky tenant!! Gorgeous kitchen w/granite countertops, dishwasher, gas range cooktop, w/bottom freezer fridge and tons of cabinet space! Kitchen/dining combo provides enough entertainment space and easy access for cookouts on the new deck. Spacious bedrooms, Master has private bathroom. Washer and dryer on top level w/bedrooms for convenience. Yard, community playground, walking/jogging trails. Minutes from Andrews AFB, Beltway, DC, National Harbor. Military Discount! Pets accepted based on owner approval.Please contact Johnna for Showings: 443-832-3002