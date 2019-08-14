All apartments in Westphalia
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

4327 Spring Foal Ct

4327 Spring Foal Court · No Longer Available
Location

4327 Spring Foal Court, Westphalia, MD 20772

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/26/19 Gorgeous 3 BR/2 Full/2 Half BA in Upper Marlboro. Immediately step into the foyer with amazing natural lighting. The main level has a spacious seating area and separate dining room. The living room has a decorative fireplace, and immediate access to a wooden deck. The gourmet kitchen has a breakfast island, custom tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space. Upstairs, the master bedroom has recessed lighting, spacious walk-in closet and massive bath suite. The other bedrooms share a hall bath and are all spacious with great exterior views of the surrounding trees. The finished basement of the home is great for entertaining and great additional living space. There is an immediate walk-out to the fully fenced backyard.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5075470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

