4327 Spring Foal Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Available 09/26/19 Gorgeous 3 BR/2 Full/2 Half BA in Upper Marlboro. Immediately step into the foyer with amazing natural lighting. The main level has a spacious seating area and separate dining room. The living room has a decorative fireplace, and immediate access to a wooden deck. The gourmet kitchen has a breakfast island, custom tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space. Upstairs, the master bedroom has recessed lighting, spacious walk-in closet and massive bath suite. The other bedrooms share a hall bath and are all spacious with great exterior views of the surrounding trees. The finished basement of the home is great for entertaining and great additional living space. There is an immediate walk-out to the fully fenced backyard.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5075470)