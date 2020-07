Amenities

Updated spacious 2BR townhouse/condo in great location. Washer/dryer in unit, balcony, separate dining room, large living room and garage. Please make sure you and your client(s) wear gloves and mask before entering the property as a protection to yourselves and the seller in this pandemic times. Requirements for applicants: credit score of no less than 680, income 3X the rent, processing fee $50.00 per applicant and security deposit $1470.