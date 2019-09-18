All apartments in Westphalia
Find more places like 1751 Fernwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westphalia, MD
/
1751 Fernwood Dr
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

1751 Fernwood Dr

1751 Fernwood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westphalia
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1751 Fernwood Dr, Westphalia, MD 20747

Amenities

fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
Inviting 3BR/2.5 BA Corner Townhome in Upper Marlboro. Quaint and cozy living room with a gas fireplace. The gourmet kitchen has a breakfast bar, recessed lighting and a pantry closet for additional storage. Dining area opens to the kitchen which is great for entertaining purposes. The upper level of the home has 3 bedrooms, one of which is a master with a private bathroom and great closet space. The hall bath serves the two other bedrooms on this floor.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sasha at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 202.868.0896 or email sthompson@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5134295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1751 Fernwood Dr have any available units?
1751 Fernwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westphalia, MD.
Is 1751 Fernwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1751 Fernwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1751 Fernwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1751 Fernwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westphalia.
Does 1751 Fernwood Dr offer parking?
No, 1751 Fernwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1751 Fernwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1751 Fernwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1751 Fernwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1751 Fernwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1751 Fernwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1751 Fernwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1751 Fernwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1751 Fernwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1751 Fernwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1751 Fernwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Westphalia 3 BedroomsWestphalia Apartments with Garage
Westphalia Apartments with ParkingWestphalia Apartments with Pool
Westphalia Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGlenn Dale, MDFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Annapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDAccokeek, MDColesville, MDChesapeake Beach, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDDeale, MDBrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University