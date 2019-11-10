10617 MERIDIAN HILL WAY

Amenities

JUST REDUCED!! This fabulous high end home is brand new!! Hugh gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream. Gas cooktop, double ovens, side by side refrigerator. Lovely hardwood floors compliment the main level. Windows are complete with stylish blinds. Sprinkler system, recessed lights. Gorgeous master bedroom with tray ceiling, soaking tub and separate shower. 2 car garage with auto opener. Security system monitoring is included in rent. Close to shopping and easy commuter routes. This is a rare opportunity and a renter's dream come true!! Don't wait for a next time!! No pets. No smokers.