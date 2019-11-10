All apartments in Westphalia
10617 MERIDIAN HILL WAY
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:43 AM

10617 MERIDIAN HILL WAY

10617 Meridian Hill Way · No Longer Available
Location

10617 Meridian Hill Way, Westphalia, MD 20772

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
garage
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
JUST REDUCED!! This fabulous high end home is brand new!! Hugh gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream. Gas cooktop, double ovens, side by side refrigerator. Lovely hardwood floors compliment the main level. Windows are complete with stylish blinds. Sprinkler system, recessed lights. Gorgeous master bedroom with tray ceiling, soaking tub and separate shower. 2 car garage with auto opener. Security system monitoring is included in rent. Close to shopping and easy commuter routes. This is a rare opportunity and a renter's dream come true!! Don't wait for a next time!! No pets. No smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10617 MERIDIAN HILL WAY have any available units?
10617 MERIDIAN HILL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westphalia, MD.
What amenities does 10617 MERIDIAN HILL WAY have?
Some of 10617 MERIDIAN HILL WAY's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10617 MERIDIAN HILL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10617 MERIDIAN HILL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10617 MERIDIAN HILL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10617 MERIDIAN HILL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westphalia.
Does 10617 MERIDIAN HILL WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10617 MERIDIAN HILL WAY offers parking.
Does 10617 MERIDIAN HILL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10617 MERIDIAN HILL WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10617 MERIDIAN HILL WAY have a pool?
No, 10617 MERIDIAN HILL WAY does not have a pool.
Does 10617 MERIDIAN HILL WAY have accessible units?
No, 10617 MERIDIAN HILL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10617 MERIDIAN HILL WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 10617 MERIDIAN HILL WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10617 MERIDIAN HILL WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10617 MERIDIAN HILL WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
