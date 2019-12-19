Rent Calculator
Home
/
Westminster, MD
/
486 LAKES COURT
Last updated December 19 2019 at 8:27 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
486 LAKES COURT
486 Lakes Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
486 Lakes Court, Westminster, MD 21158
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedrooms - 2 Baths with a possible 3rd Bedroom in the finished basement. The Master Bedroom has a large loft that provides a great area to sit and read or use it a home office
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 486 LAKES COURT have any available units?
486 LAKES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Westminster, MD
.
Is 486 LAKES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
486 LAKES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 486 LAKES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 486 LAKES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Westminster
.
Does 486 LAKES COURT offer parking?
No, 486 LAKES COURT does not offer parking.
Does 486 LAKES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 486 LAKES COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 486 LAKES COURT have a pool?
No, 486 LAKES COURT does not have a pool.
Does 486 LAKES COURT have accessible units?
No, 486 LAKES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 486 LAKES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 486 LAKES COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 486 LAKES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 486 LAKES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
