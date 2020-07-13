Apartment List
/
MD
/
westminster
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Westminster, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westminster apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
5 Units Available
Meadow Creek Apartments
775 Eagles Ct, Westminster, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
796 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Westminster ApartmentsOur pet-friendly community is conveniently located near shopping, schools, entertainment and local colleges. Meadow Creek Apartments is located in Westminster near Rt. 140.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
703 JOHAHN DRIVE
703 Johahn Drive, Westminster, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with a full basement and fenced in back yard. This home also includes a deck and a washer and dryer! Great location, a must-see!

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
557 Hidden Stream Court
557 Hidden Stream Court, Westminster, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2422 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Large colonial single family house - Property Id: 118624 Large colonial single family house, 4BD, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage, full basement, 2 st foyer, all set of renewed appliances, large backyard.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
276 E MAIN STREET
276 East Main Street, Westminster, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Nice upper level apartment with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Very original and dated but clean and large. Bring your window AC. Nice location with easy commuting access. Great Laundry Mat right across the street.
Results within 5 miles of Westminster

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1715 DEER PARK ROAD
1715 Deer Park Road, Carroll County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3738 sqft
This large 4 level split with 4 car detached garage is located in picturesque Finksburg on nearly a full acre.
Results within 10 miles of Westminster

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
5405 HUCKLEBERRY LANE
5405 Huckelberry Lane, Eldersburg, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3048 sqft
Welcome to your private oasis in Sykesville. Private Split Foyer updates throughout. Features 5 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, and 2 Car Garage with plenty of parking. Bring your RV, Your boat your Trailers we have the room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
4248 POOLE RD
4248 Poole Road, Carroll County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
If your looking for privacy, look no further! 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with 1st floor washer and dryer. 2 car garage with door openers and a beautiful 12 x 26 deck. Lawn maintenance included. No smoking, no pets.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2325 FEESER RD N #3
2325 Feeser Road North, Carroll County, MD
Studio
$2,600
Unit 3 offers 9 private office areas, unisex full bathroom, 2 entry areas - to include 2108 Sq ft.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1204 LIBERTY
1204 Liberty Road, Eldersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Efficiency Apartment convenient to everything in Eldersburg! Shopping, Restaurants, Parks.1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Rent includes electric, water and trash pick up. Shared Laundry across the hall. Entrance under the Awning Located on the Lower Level.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2707 CEDARHURST ROAD
2707 Cedarhurst Road, Carroll County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1144 sqft
Only 5 minutes from Rt 795 This is a great location and lots of privacy. All brick rancher with nice deck in front and a large patio in the back. Plenty of parking and nice yard.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
16 GRANT STREET
16 Grant St, Taneytown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1680 sqft
Ryan homes model home for lease. 4 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths, 2 car garage, security system with cameras at front and back, nest thermostat. Available to move in first weeks of July. Pets are not allowed, must have good credit to qualify.
City Guide for Westminster, MD

If you're in need of a Westminster property rental these days, then there's no better place to look than right here. So, read on to get all the information you will need to live and rent happily in this little Maryland city.

Westminster, aka "Westmonster", is a charming old city full of beautiful east coast architecture. Historic brick buildings and remodeled old houses make for some amazing (and cheap) apartments. If you're looking for rental homes, there are plenty of options there as well. Nice, big farmhouses and ranch homes make a great place for families, students, as well as anyone who enjoys a big, green yard for their dog. Either way, you'll be in the perfect spot for convenience and fun, with a whole mess of museums, libraries, gyms, yoga, restaurants, bars, nightlife, and transportation options. Public transportation, by the way, is great here. There is light rail, Zipcar, train, bus, subway, and the Charm City Circulator all within minutes of your new home. If you care to drive, then Baltimore is a quick 30-or-so miles from the heart of Westminster. Additionally, if you're worried about the cost of this coveted area, then you'll be happy to know that rental rates start in the $600's. A cheap apartment typically costs between $650 and $1,000. Or, if you're worried about luxury, you'll be happy to know that there are plenty of more pricey places around, with some wonderful upscale apartments, townhomes, and rental homes in the $2,000 - $3,000 range.

When it comes to amenities, the type of housing around here is more attuned to comfort and convenience than luxury. Common amenities include laundry facilities, landscaping, and maintenance. In rental homes, you can expect a gorgeous yard and sometimes a washer and dryer.

Those moving to town with pets will have to do a little extra research into the local rentals. Pet friendly apartments do exist, though finding a cat friendly apartment for rent will be much easier than finding a dog friendly pad. Those with dogs should check out the local classifieds for rental homes with dog friendly landlords.

Renting in Westminster is simple, especially now that your are armed with some local knowledge. Now, it's time to scroll through those listings and you will be ready to move into your new place in no time. Best of luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Westminster, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westminster apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Westminster Apartments with Parking
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDBallenger Creek, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MD
Savage, MDGlenmont, MDShiloh, PATimonium, MDEast York, PARed Lion, PANorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDMiddletown, MDGambrills, MDManchester, PAFulton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

McDaniel CollegeTowson University
Community College of Baltimore CountyBaltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore