Amenities

parking air conditioning oven refrigerator

Nice upper level apartment with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Very original and dated but clean and large. Bring your window AC. Nice location with easy commuting access. Great Laundry Mat right across the street. Affordable and well cared for by the owner. This is an older 5 Unit building with many long term tenants. This is a lead safe unit. No Pets at this time. Tenant pays separate metered electric. Water and sewer included in the rent. Some off street parking but mostly on street. Enjoy downtown Westminster and all that it has to offer.