All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 191 W. Main St. B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, MD
/
191 W. Main St. B
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

191 W. Main St. B

191 W Main St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

191 W Main St, Westminster, MD 21157

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit B Available 06/04/19 Large duplex below market rent - Property Id: 120304

Large historic restored duplex with open concept floor plan downstairs, newly renovated tile show, stainless steel appliances, Bosch high end dishwasher, washer/dryer. Hardwood floors. Beautiful yard with gazebo and small pond. Walking distance to historic downtown Westminster shops, restaurants and events. Nearby walking trail. Plenty of closets. Lots of storage in the kitchen. Owner lives next door and is well known for keeping the properties in good condition.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120304
Property Id 120304

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4871170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 W. Main St. B have any available units?
191 W. Main St. B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, MD.
What amenities does 191 W. Main St. B have?
Some of 191 W. Main St. B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 W. Main St. B currently offering any rent specials?
191 W. Main St. B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 W. Main St. B pet-friendly?
Yes, 191 W. Main St. B is pet friendly.
Does 191 W. Main St. B offer parking?
No, 191 W. Main St. B does not offer parking.
Does 191 W. Main St. B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 191 W. Main St. B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 W. Main St. B have a pool?
No, 191 W. Main St. B does not have a pool.
Does 191 W. Main St. B have accessible units?
No, 191 W. Main St. B does not have accessible units.
Does 191 W. Main St. B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 191 W. Main St. B has units with dishwashers.
Does 191 W. Main St. B have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 W. Main St. B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Creek Apartments
775 Eagles Ct
Westminster, MD 21158

Similar Pages

Westminster Apartments with Parking
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDBallenger Creek, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDHanover, PARossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MD
Jessup, MDSavage, MDGlenmont, MDShiloh, PATimonium, MDEast York, PARed Lion, PANorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDMiddletown, MDGambrills, MDManchester, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

McDaniel CollegeTowson University
Community College of Baltimore CountyBaltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore