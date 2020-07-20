191 W. Main St. B

Amenities

Large historic restored duplex with open concept floor plan downstairs, newly renovated tile show, stainless steel appliances, Bosch high end dishwasher, washer/dryer. Hardwood floors. Beautiful yard with gazebo and small pond. Walking distance to historic downtown Westminster shops, restaurants and events. Nearby walking trail. Plenty of closets. Lots of storage in the kitchen. Owner lives next door and is well known for keeping the properties in good condition.

No Dogs Allowed



