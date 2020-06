Amenities

pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Great one bedroom apartment in walking distance of historic downtown Westminster shops, restaurants and events. Directly across from the beautiful grounds of historic McDaniel College campus. Use of yard with flowers and small pond. Private side entrance with brick area for a grill and two great big rocking chairs included for tenant use. Landlords keep great care of their properties and own neighboring homes.