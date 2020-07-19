All apartments in Westminster
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

183 W. Main St. 2

183 W Main St · No Longer Available
Location

183 W Main St, Westminster, MD 21157

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Property Amenities
Unit 2 Available 03/01/19 Westminster beautiful one bedroom apartment - Property Id: 99295

Beautifully restored one bedroom apartment in historic home near McDaniel College. New kitchen, restored bathroom with antique footed tub and shower, newly refinished floors, great back yard. Walking distance to historic Westminster downtown shops, restaurants and events. Washer dryer for private use of this tenant only. Nearly City of Westminster walking trail. Landlords live nearby and take great care of their properties.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99295
Property Id 99295

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4692504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

