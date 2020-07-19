183 W. Main St. 2

Amenities

Unit 2 Available 03/01/19 Westminster beautiful one bedroom apartment



Beautifully restored one bedroom apartment in historic home near McDaniel College. New kitchen, restored bathroom with antique footed tub and shower, newly refinished floors, great back yard. Walking distance to historic Westminster downtown shops, restaurants and events. Washer dryer for private use of this tenant only. Nearly City of Westminster walking trail. Landlords live nearby and take great care of their properties.

No Pets Allowed



