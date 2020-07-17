All apartments in Walker Mill
7427 Drumlea Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7427 Drumlea Rd

7427 Drumlea Road · (240) 224-8220
Location

7427 Drumlea Road, Walker Mill, MD 20743

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2420 · Avail. now

$2,420

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Inspiring 4 Bedroom / 2 Full Baths and 2 Half-baths Townhome in Capitol Heights! Step inside this lovely home and have a walk into its stunning kitchen with all stainless appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and ample all-white cabinetry. Past the kitchen is a spacious living and dining area graced by great natural light and new floors. Upstairs, relax in this home's spacious bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting, beautiful neutral-colored interiors, and lots of closet space. The bathrooms boast of gorgeously tiled floors and bath enclosures. The fully finished lower level is lovingly maintained, perfect for entertaining, and offers extra storage too. There's also an ambient fenced in backyard! The one-car garage provides added convenience and storage.

Take advantage of the community playground.

Huge fenced in backyard for outdoor entertainment and plenty of parking! ~ Less than 5 minutes drive from two blue line metro stations (Morgan Boulevard Metro and Addison Road Metro Stations) ~ Less than 10 minutes drive from Largo Plaza with plenty of shops & restaurants!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5906957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7427 Drumlea Rd have any available units?
7427 Drumlea Rd has a unit available for $2,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7427 Drumlea Rd have?
Some of 7427 Drumlea Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7427 Drumlea Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7427 Drumlea Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7427 Drumlea Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7427 Drumlea Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7427 Drumlea Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7427 Drumlea Rd offers parking.
Does 7427 Drumlea Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7427 Drumlea Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7427 Drumlea Rd have a pool?
No, 7427 Drumlea Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7427 Drumlea Rd have accessible units?
No, 7427 Drumlea Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7427 Drumlea Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7427 Drumlea Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7427 Drumlea Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7427 Drumlea Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
