7427 Drumlea Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Inspiring 4 Bedroom / 2 Full Baths and 2 Half-baths Townhome in Capitol Heights! Step inside this lovely home and have a walk into its stunning kitchen with all stainless appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and ample all-white cabinetry. Past the kitchen is a spacious living and dining area graced by great natural light and new floors. Upstairs, relax in this home's spacious bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting, beautiful neutral-colored interiors, and lots of closet space. The bathrooms boast of gorgeously tiled floors and bath enclosures. The fully finished lower level is lovingly maintained, perfect for entertaining, and offers extra storage too. There's also an ambient fenced in backyard! The one-car garage provides added convenience and storage.



Take advantage of the community playground.



Huge fenced in backyard for outdoor entertainment and plenty of parking! ~ Less than 5 minutes drive from two blue line metro stations (Morgan Boulevard Metro and Addison Road Metro Stations) ~ Less than 10 minutes drive from Largo Plaza with plenty of shops & restaurants!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5906957)