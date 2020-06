Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

ONE LEVEL Living at it's Best!!! Private entrance, Fresh paint and carpet, Large two bedrooms, one bath, open floor plan condo with separate dining and living rooms, large eat in kitchen , sliding patio doors to deck area that backs to trees. The unit has washer and dryer, newer appliances, assigned parking and is move in ready. A Must See