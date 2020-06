Amenities

Must See Charming 3 Level Townhouse w/ 2 Car Garage & Driveway Parking. Beautiful 3 Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms. Fresh Paint throughout! Main Level has Open Floor-plan, Kitchen/Dining Room Combo, Stainless Steel Appliances, Cozy Deck off of Dining Room, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Carpet in Bedrooms. This Home is Perfect for Entertaining. Minutes Away From Addison Road Metro Station and 495. Available Now!