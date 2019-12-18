All apartments in Walker Mill
6105 Hanlon St

6105 Hanlon Street · No Longer Available
Location

6105 Hanlon Street, Walker Mill, MD 20743

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full and 1/2 Bathroom Townhome in Capitol Heights, MD. Features rich hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room, a separate room that would make a great home office or library or guest bedroom, updated bath, laundry/storage area with washer/dryer included, a spacious great room with vaulted ceilings and working gas fireplace, and access to 2 car garage. Second floor has hardwood flooring throughout an additional living room, separate dining room, and additional living space off of the kitchen. Large eat in kitchen features granite countertops, granite breakfast island, custom cabinets and all appliances including dishwasher, dual ovens, and gas cooktop. Third floor has a laundry/storage area, full hall bath with custom tiled shower enclosure, and 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space including a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and full master bath with custom tiled walk in shower and his/her vanity. House has an optional security system and a spacious deck for entertaining that overlooks a field and pond!

Contact Aaron at (240) 338-1649 for details or to schedule an appointment or email athompson@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this unit or get more information at our website
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

Good Credit Score required.

(RLNE4864530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6105 Hanlon St have any available units?
6105 Hanlon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walker Mill, MD.
What amenities does 6105 Hanlon St have?
Some of 6105 Hanlon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6105 Hanlon St currently offering any rent specials?
6105 Hanlon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6105 Hanlon St pet-friendly?
No, 6105 Hanlon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walker Mill.
Does 6105 Hanlon St offer parking?
Yes, 6105 Hanlon St offers parking.
Does 6105 Hanlon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6105 Hanlon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6105 Hanlon St have a pool?
No, 6105 Hanlon St does not have a pool.
Does 6105 Hanlon St have accessible units?
No, 6105 Hanlon St does not have accessible units.
Does 6105 Hanlon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6105 Hanlon St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6105 Hanlon St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6105 Hanlon St has units with air conditioning.
