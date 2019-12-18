6105 Hanlon St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full and 1/2 Bathroom Townhome in Capitol Heights, MD. Features rich hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room, a separate room that would make a great home office or library or guest bedroom, updated bath, laundry/storage area with washer/dryer included, a spacious great room with vaulted ceilings and working gas fireplace, and access to 2 car garage. Second floor has hardwood flooring throughout an additional living room, separate dining room, and additional living space off of the kitchen. Large eat in kitchen features granite countertops, granite breakfast island, custom cabinets and all appliances including dishwasher, dual ovens, and gas cooktop. Third floor has a laundry/storage area, full hall bath with custom tiled shower enclosure, and 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space including a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and full master bath with custom tiled walk in shower and his/her vanity. House has an optional security system and a spacious deck for entertaining that overlooks a field and pond!



Contact Aaron at (240) 338-1649 for details or to schedule an appointment or email athompson@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this unit or get more information at our website

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



Good Credit Score required.



(RLNE4864530)