405 St. Margarets Drive

Amenities
RENT TO OWN - NO BANKS - BAD CREDIT OK !!! - Property Id: 115139
BRING YOUR DOWN PAYMENT & BECOME A HOMEOWNER!!
RESIDE, RENOVATE... This 1544 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Split-level home. huge fenced backyard for entertaining, off street parking. It is less than a 5 minute walk to Addison Road Metro. 2 car carport, large patio, enormous fenced backyard, on street parking. Schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, metro, transportation & major interstate close by. You name it.. It's all here.
Great opportunity to own this home with no bank qualifying, no credit or challenged credit is fine. We will help you own this home in as little as 12-18 months while you reside here.
This is a great home for contractors, builders, tradesmen, handyman and their families. Get in while home prices are somewhat stable. Property will be sold AS IS.. $235k purchase price. This is perfect for builders & contractors looking to own.
For more great properties visit my website: http://www.wwenterprisellcrent2ownhomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115139
Property Id 115139
(RLNE4878420)