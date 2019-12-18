All apartments in Walker Mill
405 St. Margarets Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

405 St. Margarets Drive

405 Saint Margarets Drive · No Longer Available
Location

405 Saint Margarets Drive, Walker Mill, MD 20743

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENT TO OWN - NO BANKS - BAD CREDIT OK !!! - Property Id: 115139

BRING YOUR DOWN PAYMENT & BECOME A HOMEOWNER!!

RESIDE, RENOVATE... This 1544 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Split-level home. huge fenced backyard for entertaining, off street parking. It is less than a 5 minute walk to Addison Road Metro. 2 car carport, large patio, enormous fenced backyard, on street parking. Schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, metro, transportation & major interstate close by. You name it.. It's all here.

Great opportunity to own this home with no bank qualifying, no credit or challenged credit is fine. We will help you own this home in as little as 12-18 months while you reside here.

This is a great home for contractors, builders, tradesmen, handyman and their families. Get in while home prices are somewhat stable. Property will be sold AS IS.. $235k purchase price. This is perfect for builders & contractors looking to own.

For more great properties visit my website: http://www.wwenterprisellcrent2ownhomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115139
Property Id 115139

(RLNE4878420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 St. Margarets Drive have any available units?
405 St. Margarets Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walker Mill, MD.
What amenities does 405 St. Margarets Drive have?
Some of 405 St. Margarets Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 St. Margarets Drive currently offering any rent specials?
405 St. Margarets Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 St. Margarets Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 St. Margarets Drive is pet friendly.
Does 405 St. Margarets Drive offer parking?
Yes, 405 St. Margarets Drive offers parking.
Does 405 St. Margarets Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 St. Margarets Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 St. Margarets Drive have a pool?
No, 405 St. Margarets Drive does not have a pool.
Does 405 St. Margarets Drive have accessible units?
No, 405 St. Margarets Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 405 St. Margarets Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 St. Margarets Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 St. Margarets Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 St. Margarets Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
