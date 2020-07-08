All apartments in Walker Mill
Find more places like 1975 Addison Road South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walker Mill, MD
/
1975 Addison Road South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1975 Addison Road South

1975 Addison Road South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walker Mill
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1975 Addison Road South, Walker Mill, MD 20747

Amenities

on-site laundry
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
Tasia Steedley and the Renters Warehouse present to you this 3 Bed 1.5 Bath town home located in District Heights, MD. The interior of this home hosts 3 nice sized bedrooms, 1 full bath, and 1 half bath. There are gernerous amounts of storage space throughout the unit as well. The exterior of the home is in a town home community, which has play grounds, and onsite laundry facility, and much more. This unit is about 10 minutes from 495, various shops and grocery stores, 20 minutes from Fedex field, Largo Town Center. Please call or text Tasia at 240.640.0715 to schedule a showing, or to find out more information about the unit. I look forward to hearing from you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1975 Addison Road South have any available units?
1975 Addison Road South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walker Mill, MD.
Is 1975 Addison Road South currently offering any rent specials?
1975 Addison Road South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1975 Addison Road South pet-friendly?
No, 1975 Addison Road South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walker Mill.
Does 1975 Addison Road South offer parking?
No, 1975 Addison Road South does not offer parking.
Does 1975 Addison Road South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1975 Addison Road South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1975 Addison Road South have a pool?
No, 1975 Addison Road South does not have a pool.
Does 1975 Addison Road South have accessible units?
No, 1975 Addison Road South does not have accessible units.
Does 1975 Addison Road South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1975 Addison Road South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1975 Addison Road South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1975 Addison Road South does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkland Square
2100 County Rd
Walker Mill, MD 20747
Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd
Walker Mill, MD 20743

Similar Pages

Walker Mill 2 BedroomsWalker Mill Apartments with Balcony
Walker Mill Apartments with PoolWalker Mill Dog Friendly Apartments
Walker Mill Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MD
Takoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VASavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community College