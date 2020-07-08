1975 Addison Road South

Amenities

Tasia Steedley and the Renters Warehouse present to you this 3 Bed 1.5 Bath town home located in District Heights, MD. The interior of this home hosts 3 nice sized bedrooms, 1 full bath, and 1 half bath. There are gernerous amounts of storage space throughout the unit as well. The exterior of the home is in a town home community, which has play grounds, and onsite laundry facility, and much more. This unit is about 10 minutes from 495, various shops and grocery stores, 20 minutes from Fedex field, Largo Town Center. Please call or text Tasia at 240.640.0715 to schedule a showing, or to find out more information about the unit. I look forward to hearing from you!