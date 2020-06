Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom apartment in District Heights!

Conveniently located near the Addison Rd Metro and Bus lines. Close to Ritchie Station Marketplace shopping center.



Property highlights



- $500 off 1st month rent!

- Well maintained with fresh carpet and paint

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Water is included in the monthly rent

- Vouchers welcome

- Pets considered on case by case



Available Now!



