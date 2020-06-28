All apartments in Walker Mill
Home
/
Walker Mill, MD
/
1600 Shady Glen Dr
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

1600 Shady Glen Dr

1600 Shady Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Shady Glen Drive, Walker Mill, MD 20747

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Luxury Brick Stunner! 4bd/3.5bath. Easy Commute to DC! - Renters Warehouse presents this GRAND, STUNNING 4 Bed/3.5 Bath Single Family Home on a corner lot! Quiet Neighborhood! Beautifully updated home with luxury finishes! Remodeled kitchen - appliances, backsplash, designer stone countertops, faucet, sink, tile flooring ALL NEW! Shiny hardwood floors! TONS of natural light pouring into this bright airy home! Powder room on main level. Gas fireplace! Laundry Room! Large dining room! Master Suite with spa-like bathroom. Dual Vanities. Large Soaking tub w/ separate shower. Spacious bedrooms. Walk-in closets! Finished basement w/ full bath and a wet bar perfect for entertaining! HUGE fenced backyard. Two car garage! 5 min to Addison Metro! Short commute to DC! Easy access to 495. Plenty of shopping and dining nearby! No pets. $45 non-refundable App/person, $10/monthUtlity and Maintenance Reduction, $99 move-in fee. To schedule a showing please call 571.239.0553.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5088070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Shady Glen Dr have any available units?
1600 Shady Glen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walker Mill, MD.
What amenities does 1600 Shady Glen Dr have?
Some of 1600 Shady Glen Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Shady Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Shady Glen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Shady Glen Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Shady Glen Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walker Mill.
Does 1600 Shady Glen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Shady Glen Dr offers parking.
Does 1600 Shady Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Shady Glen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Shady Glen Dr have a pool?
No, 1600 Shady Glen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Shady Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 1600 Shady Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Shady Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Shady Glen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Shady Glen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Shady Glen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
