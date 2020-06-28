1600 Shady Glen Dr

Amenities

Luxury Brick Stunner! 4bd/3.5bath. Easy Commute to DC! - Renters Warehouse presents this GRAND, STUNNING 4 Bed/3.5 Bath Single Family Home on a corner lot! Quiet Neighborhood! Beautifully updated home with luxury finishes! Remodeled kitchen - appliances, backsplash, designer stone countertops, faucet, sink, tile flooring ALL NEW! Shiny hardwood floors! TONS of natural light pouring into this bright airy home! Powder room on main level. Gas fireplace! Laundry Room! Large dining room! Master Suite with spa-like bathroom. Dual Vanities. Large Soaking tub w/ separate shower. Spacious bedrooms. Walk-in closets! Finished basement w/ full bath and a wet bar perfect for entertaining! HUGE fenced backyard. Two car garage! 5 min to Addison Metro! Short commute to DC! Easy access to 495. Plenty of shopping and dining nearby! No pets. $45 non-refundable App/person, $10/monthUtlity and Maintenance Reduction, $99 move-in fee. To schedule a showing please call 571.239.0553.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5088070)