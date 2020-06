Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Be the First to Live in this Spacious Renovated End of Group Townhouse. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. All New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Cabinets, Counter Tops, Carpet and Paint. New HVAC System . Close to Shopping , 495 and Public Transportation.