This 3 Level townhouse is located in the Hampshire subdivision of Waldorf. This home has 2 large size Master Suites & 3rd Bedroom that has it's own Bathroom. The Living Room has beautiful laminate flooring. This property has an updated Kitchen area with Bar and Dining area. It also has a nice fenced backyard for privacy. Owner is looking for tenant to have good credit (600 and over)