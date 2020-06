Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome Home to this 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage, Beautifully upgraded Kitchen with large island, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, hardwood floors, morning room off of kitchen, and gas fireplace in the family room. 2nd floor loft and laundry room area, and great size rooms, Full Unfinished Basement and Huge Fenced Backyard. Home sits on a corner lot. Please apply online at rentalsrock.com