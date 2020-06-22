52 Garner Avenue

Amenities

Tasia Steedley and the Renters Warehouse presents to you this cozy 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Waldorf. The interior of this home hosts, generous sized rooms for storage, and unique characteristics. The exterior of this home offers a massive fenced in back yard, perfect for entertaining, a 1 car garage, driveway, and street parking if necessary. This home is minutes from route 301, and very close to St. Charles Mall, and various restaurants, grocery stores, shops, and other entertainment. Please call or text Tasia at 2496499715 to schedule a showing, or to find out more information about the property.