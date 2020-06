Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher oven refrigerator

Ready to move in 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex. Country kitchen, laundry room off kitchen, all appliances, country kitchen, sliding glass door to fenced yard. Sorry no pets with this one. Close to shopping mall and Route 301. New dishwasher to be installed.