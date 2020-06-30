4442 Quillen Cir

Amenities
Master suite with private bath/ New Queen bed - Property Id: 197813
Beautiful furnished Master suite centrally located near major roadways, stores and restaurants. Recently remodeled with new paint and new Queen size bed and huge closet . Private bath / shared kitchen and free wifi Single Bedroom For Rent; House Priveleges; Washer/Dryer,Utilities Included, Wifi/Cable Included; Trash Service included; Clean/Quiet; Large Fenced Yard, Parking; Shared Kitchen/Dining Room/Living Room, etc.; Close to Shopping, Dining, Schools, Parks; Easy Commute (DC, Norhtern VA, MD, Several Military Bases, etc.).
No Pets Allowed
