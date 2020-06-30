4442 Quillen Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher cable included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities cable included carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Master suite with private bath/ New Queen bed - Property Id: 197813



Beautiful furnished Master suite centrally located near major roadways, stores and restaurants. Recently remodeled with new paint and new Queen size bed and huge closet . Private bath / shared kitchen and free wifi Single Bedroom For Rent; House Priveleges; Washer/Dryer,Utilities Included, Wifi/Cable Included; Trash Service included; Clean/Quiet; Large Fenced Yard, Parking; Shared Kitchen/Dining Room/Living Room, etc.; Close to Shopping, Dining, Schools, Parks; Easy Commute (DC, Norhtern VA, MD, Several Military Bases, etc.).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197813

Property Id 197813



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5444849)