3699 Kempsford Field Place

End unit Townhouse for Rent - LOVELY END UNIT TOWNHOUSE for RENT- Your new home is clean and waiting for you! This recently updated townhouse has a spacious living/dining room, updated kitchen with table space and stainless steel appliances. You'll enjoy cooking outback on your deck surrounded by a fully fenced backyard. The upstairs has 3 bedrooms, dual entry full bathroom and stacked washer/dryer. Priced to rent quickly, better hurry! You must have a 640+ credit score to schedule a showing for this property. Sorry, no pets permitted. Rent with DeHanas Property Management and use our moving van for FREE! This home won't last long so call for a showing TODAY!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4011519)