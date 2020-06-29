All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 3699 Kempsford Field Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
3699 Kempsford Field Place
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

3699 Kempsford Field Place

3699 Kempsford Field Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3699 Kempsford Field Place, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
End unit Townhouse for Rent - LOVELY END UNIT TOWNHOUSE for RENT- Your new home is clean and waiting for you! This recently updated townhouse has a spacious living/dining room, updated kitchen with table space and stainless steel appliances. You'll enjoy cooking outback on your deck surrounded by a fully fenced backyard. The upstairs has 3 bedrooms, dual entry full bathroom and stacked washer/dryer. Priced to rent quickly, better hurry! You must have a 640+ credit score to schedule a showing for this property. Sorry, no pets permitted. Rent with DeHanas Property Management and use our moving van for FREE! This home won't last long so call for a showing TODAY!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4011519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3699 Kempsford Field Place have any available units?
3699 Kempsford Field Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 3699 Kempsford Field Place have?
Some of 3699 Kempsford Field Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3699 Kempsford Field Place currently offering any rent specials?
3699 Kempsford Field Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3699 Kempsford Field Place pet-friendly?
No, 3699 Kempsford Field Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 3699 Kempsford Field Place offer parking?
No, 3699 Kempsford Field Place does not offer parking.
Does 3699 Kempsford Field Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3699 Kempsford Field Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3699 Kempsford Field Place have a pool?
No, 3699 Kempsford Field Place does not have a pool.
Does 3699 Kempsford Field Place have accessible units?
No, 3699 Kempsford Field Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3699 Kempsford Field Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3699 Kempsford Field Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3699 Kempsford Field Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3699 Kempsford Field Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University