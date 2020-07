Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

PACK YOUR BAGS THIS IS IT!! DUPLEX FRESHLY PAINTED & JUST WAITING FOR YOU TO CALL IT HOME!! LOCATED IN THE HUNTINGTON NEIGHBORHOOD WITH POOL, TENNIS COURTS, & PLAYGROUND & CLOSE TO SCHOOLS & SHOPPING. KITCHEN HAS A BREAKFAST BAR, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, 3 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHS, PATIO & STORAGE. CALL TODAY TO SEE, YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED!! SORRY NO VOUCHERS.