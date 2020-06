Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Big Cape Cod with five bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a one car garage. Country kitchen, Den with built in book shelves. Large fenced in backyard with a large patio and deck area for those cook outs and even a shed for extra storage. Owner will consider short term. Owner touching up a little this weekend, but in great condition. Owner will consider vouchers.