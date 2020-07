Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brand new unit ready to move in. Upgraded kitchen and flooring makes this unit stand out. Hardwood steps and laminate thru out the main kevel. Master bath with double vanity's and seamless glass shower doors. Two car garage with opener. Easy commute to Joint Base Andrews and the whole DMV region. Pets case by case. Reduced security deposit for active duty military. This one will not last long.