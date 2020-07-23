11370 Sandhurst Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

This beautiful 3 bedroom town-home end unit is not only new and spacious, it features two decks; main deck is on the main level and one off the master bedroom. It has a two car garage. Three floors: lower level is the basement with the half bathroom; main level is hard wood floor throughout which has family room, great room and kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and half bathroom; third level has three bedrooms. Master features a cathedral ceiling, two closets (one walk-in), soak tub, double sink vanity, separate shower, and separate toilet. Second full bath also has double sink vanity. Walking distance to children's common area play ground site. It is minutes away from Blue Crabs Stadium and Charles Town Center Mall; Great commute to Joint Base Andrews.