Last updated June 13 2019 at 7:06 AM

11370 Sandhurst Pl

11370 Sandhurst Pl · No Longer Available
Location

11370 Sandhurst Pl, Waldorf, MD 20695

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
This beautiful 3 bedroom town-home end unit is not only new and spacious, it features two decks; main deck is on the main level and one off the master bedroom. It has a two car garage. Three floors: lower level is the basement with the half bathroom; main level is hard wood floor throughout which has family room, great room and kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and half bathroom; third level has three bedrooms. Master features a cathedral ceiling, two closets (one walk-in), soak tub, double sink vanity, separate shower, and separate toilet. Second full bath also has double sink vanity. Walking distance to children's common area play ground site. It is minutes away from Blue Crabs Stadium and Charles Town Center Mall; Great commute to Joint Base Andrews.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11370 Sandhurst Pl have any available units?
11370 Sandhurst Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 11370 Sandhurst Pl have?
Some of 11370 Sandhurst Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11370 Sandhurst Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11370 Sandhurst Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11370 Sandhurst Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 11370 Sandhurst Pl is pet friendly.
Does 11370 Sandhurst Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11370 Sandhurst Pl offers parking.
Does 11370 Sandhurst Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11370 Sandhurst Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11370 Sandhurst Pl have a pool?
No, 11370 Sandhurst Pl does not have a pool.
Does 11370 Sandhurst Pl have accessible units?
No, 11370 Sandhurst Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11370 Sandhurst Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11370 Sandhurst Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 11370 Sandhurst Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11370 Sandhurst Pl has units with air conditioning.
