Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

12713 MAIDENS BOWER DRIVE

12713 Maidens Bower Road · No Longer Available
Location

12713 Maidens Bower Road, Travilah, MD 20854

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Owner taking a break from showings for the holidays and then for some work on the house. Magnificent setting for this spacious, light-filled, updated NVR colonial sited on 2 lush acres in Wootton School Cluster on quiet street. Expansive 4 bedroom/3.5 bath colonial w/renovated kitchen, light-filled Family Room w/2-sided fireplace. Entire back of the home has walls of windows overlooking magnificent yard. Super spacious master bedroom w/loads of closet space and en-suite master bath. Each of the 4 bedrooms upstairs has plenty of room with walk-in closets. Beautifully landscaped lot with mature trees, large deck and brick patio. Impeccably maintained. This home's a beauty!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12713 MAIDENS BOWER DRIVE have any available units?
12713 MAIDENS BOWER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 12713 MAIDENS BOWER DRIVE have?
Some of 12713 MAIDENS BOWER DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12713 MAIDENS BOWER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12713 MAIDENS BOWER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12713 MAIDENS BOWER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12713 MAIDENS BOWER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travilah.
Does 12713 MAIDENS BOWER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12713 MAIDENS BOWER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12713 MAIDENS BOWER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12713 MAIDENS BOWER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12713 MAIDENS BOWER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12713 MAIDENS BOWER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12713 MAIDENS BOWER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12713 MAIDENS BOWER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12713 MAIDENS BOWER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12713 MAIDENS BOWER DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12713 MAIDENS BOWER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12713 MAIDENS BOWER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

