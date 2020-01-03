12713 MAIDENS BOWER DRIVE

Amenities

Owner taking a break from showings for the holidays and then for some work on the house. Magnificent setting for this spacious, light-filled, updated NVR colonial sited on 2 lush acres in Wootton School Cluster on quiet street. Expansive 4 bedroom/3.5 bath colonial w/renovated kitchen, light-filled Family Room w/2-sided fireplace. Entire back of the home has walls of windows overlooking magnificent yard. Super spacious master bedroom w/loads of closet space and en-suite master bath. Each of the 4 bedrooms upstairs has plenty of room with walk-in closets. Beautifully landscaped lot with mature trees, large deck and brick patio. Impeccably maintained. This home's a beauty!