11030 River Rd

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Sprawling Split Level on 3 acres in Potomac! - Welcome to your stunning split level home nestled on 3 rolling acres in the heart of Potomac.



Enjoy a delicious hot or cold beverage while relaxing on your beautiful back composite deck overlooking the lush acreage.



This home features a private security gated entrance, 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, an updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, 2 fireplaces, a library, office, family room, huge living room, storage area, separate laundry room w/closet and a 2-car garage. Less than 2 miles from Potomac Village. Don't worry about the lawn maintenance, it's included in the rent. A must see!



Please contact Noah Trager by email at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com for all showing requests and questions.



Lease Terms:

Resident responsible for electric, gas & water

Pets considered case by case

No Smoking



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the "Rentals" tab at the top of the page, click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.



(RLNE2841345)