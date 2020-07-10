Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities business center pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly coffee bar e-payments guest parking internet cafe online portal package receiving roommate matching

Live in Towson, MD and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located near North Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive, Kenilworth at Charles Apartments is just minutes away from all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that Towson has to offer.Kenilworth at Charles Apartments offers unique studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes that include patios/balconies, walk-in closets, and breakfast bars just to name a few of the exclusive amenities we offer our residents. Swim in your resort-style swimming pool, stretch out in your spacious floor plan, or enjoy an afternoon engaged with our resident activities. If you're looking for a home close to Towson University or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location, Kenilworth at Charles Apartments is the place for you in Towson. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy and relaxed lifestyle.