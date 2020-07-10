All apartments in Towson
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Kenilworth at Charles

1149 Donington Cir · (301) 246-8273
Location

1149 Donington Cir, Towson, MD 21204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1107D-A · Avail. Aug 19

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit 1107D-B · Avail. Oct 10

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit 1035D-F · Avail. now

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1009D-A · Avail. Aug 17

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 962 sqft

Unit 1013D-B · Avail. Aug 12

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 962 sqft

Unit 1061D-A · Avail. Aug 11

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 962 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kenilworth at Charles.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
roommate matching
Live in Towson, MD and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located near North Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive, Kenilworth at Charles Apartments is just minutes away from all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that Towson has to offer.Kenilworth at Charles Apartments offers unique studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes that include patios/balconies, walk-in closets, and breakfast bars just to name a few of the exclusive amenities we offer our residents. Swim in your resort-style swimming pool, stretch out in your spacious floor plan, or enjoy an afternoon engaged with our resident activities. If you're looking for a home close to Towson University or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location, Kenilworth at Charles Apartments is the place for you in Towson. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy and relaxed lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: no additional fees
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 2 pets per apartment. 25 lbs weight limit at full growth. Breed restrictions also apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kenilworth at Charles have any available units?
Kenilworth at Charles has 22 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does Kenilworth at Charles have?
Some of Kenilworth at Charles's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kenilworth at Charles currently offering any rent specials?
Kenilworth at Charles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kenilworth at Charles pet-friendly?
Yes, Kenilworth at Charles is pet friendly.
Does Kenilworth at Charles offer parking?
Yes, Kenilworth at Charles offers parking.
Does Kenilworth at Charles have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kenilworth at Charles offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kenilworth at Charles have a pool?
Yes, Kenilworth at Charles has a pool.
Does Kenilworth at Charles have accessible units?
No, Kenilworth at Charles does not have accessible units.
Does Kenilworth at Charles have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kenilworth at Charles has units with dishwashers.
