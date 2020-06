Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Price Improvement & $500 off first month's rent with November 1st move in! 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the heart of Timonium. Beautifully maintained with updated kitchen, hardwood floors, finished lower level with updated bath. Close to shopping, restaurants and I-83. Min. 620 credit score. No vouchers at this time. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.