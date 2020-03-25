All apartments in Temple Hills
6300 SAINT IGNATIUS DRIVE

6300 St Ignatius Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6300 St Ignatius Drive, Temple Hills, MD 20744
Temple Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Condo located in a secured building less than ten (10) minutes to national harbor and the DC border. Less than 5 minutes to 495, 395 and 295. Fully renovated condo on the top floor with loft. 2 bedrooms and 2 brand new bathroom grace this condo. Large open floor plan is excellent for entertaining and everyday living. Loft is perfect for a home office or that place to get away. Loft has overlook into living space below. Both bathrooms have been totally renovated. Kitchen renovated with all new appliances. Freshly painted top to bottom and new carpet installed. New blinds and light fixtures compliments the space and is ready for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 SAINT IGNATIUS DRIVE have any available units?
6300 SAINT IGNATIUS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Hills, MD.
How much is rent in Temple Hills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Hills Rent Report.
Is 6300 SAINT IGNATIUS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6300 SAINT IGNATIUS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 SAINT IGNATIUS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6300 SAINT IGNATIUS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Hills.
Does 6300 SAINT IGNATIUS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6300 SAINT IGNATIUS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6300 SAINT IGNATIUS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 SAINT IGNATIUS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 SAINT IGNATIUS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6300 SAINT IGNATIUS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6300 SAINT IGNATIUS DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 6300 SAINT IGNATIUS DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 6300 SAINT IGNATIUS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6300 SAINT IGNATIUS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6300 SAINT IGNATIUS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6300 SAINT IGNATIUS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

