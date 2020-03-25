6300 SAINT IGNATIUS DRIVE

Amenities

recently renovated accessible carpet

Condo located in a secured building less than ten (10) minutes to national harbor and the DC border. Less than 5 minutes to 495, 395 and 295. Fully renovated condo on the top floor with loft. 2 bedrooms and 2 brand new bathroom grace this condo. Large open floor plan is excellent for entertaining and everyday living. Loft is perfect for a home office or that place to get away. Loft has overlook into living space below. Both bathrooms have been totally renovated. Kitchen renovated with all new appliances. Freshly painted top to bottom and new carpet installed. New blinds and light fixtures compliments the space and is ready for you.